Evercore ISI Group Maintains Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.05% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers is $67.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from its latest reported closing price of $61.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Scorpio Tankers is 899MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNG is 0.15%, an increase of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 41,026K shares. The put/call ratio of STNG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,178K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,785K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 0.13% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,779K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,612K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing a decrease of 69.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 37.69% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 7.17% over the last quarter.

