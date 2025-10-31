Evercore ISI Group Maintains Roku (ROKU) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Roku (NasdaqGS:ROKU) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.37% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roku is $106.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.83 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from its latest reported closing price of $106.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is 4,535MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.23%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 125,582K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 8,971K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,096K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 24.35% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 8,460K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,642K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.53% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,917K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,443K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,509K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,147K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 13.73% over the last quarter.

