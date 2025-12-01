Evercore ISI Group Maintains Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $45.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of $41.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is 826MM, a decrease of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.30%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 322,654K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,668K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,590K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,944K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,637K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 51.90% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 9,191K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,339K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 15.12% over the last quarter.

