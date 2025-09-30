Evercore ISI Group Maintains Regions Financial (RF) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $29.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of $26.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is 7,968MM, an increase of 16.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.17%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 837,429K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,000K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,212K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 31,484K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,093K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 28.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,768K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 25,968K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,093K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,869K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,868K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

