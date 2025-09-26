Evercore ISI Group Maintains Pure Storage (PSTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is $77.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $83.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is 3,957MM, an increase of 18.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75, an increase of 10.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.27%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 323,708K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 16,018K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,939K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 3.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,123K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,105K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 22.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,975K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 18.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,051K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,076K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 23.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,608K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,733K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.