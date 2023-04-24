Evercore ISI Group Maintains Procter & Gamble (PG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 158.53. The forecasts range from a low of 120.19 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of 156.07.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 82,223MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.94 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $156.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.72%, a decrease of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 1,671,919K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,027K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,781K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,169K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,244K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,785K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,372K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,229K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,760K shares, representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

