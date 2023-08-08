Evercore ISI Group Maintains Post Holdings (POST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is 105.32. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.91% from its latest reported closing price of 88.57.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,269MM, a decrease of 5.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 63,900K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 5,077K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,011K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,833K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.27% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,326K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 3.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,273K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Post Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

