Evercore ISI Group Maintains Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Petco Health and Wellness (NasdaqGS:WOOF) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Petco Health and Wellness is $3.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.75 to a high of $5.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Petco Health and Wellness is 6,763MM, an increase of 12.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85, an increase of 35.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petco Health and Wellness. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOOF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 315,221K shares. The put/call ratio of WOOF is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVC Management Holdings II holds 145,924K shares representing 60.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 59,765K shares representing 24.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 6,400K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 6,092K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares , representing an increase of 29.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 81.26% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,656K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 34.51% over the last quarter.

