Evercore ISI Group Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 385.25. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $468.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of 334.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 18,476MM, an increase of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.68.

Parker-Hannifin Declares $1.48 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.33 per share.

At the current share price of $334.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1931 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.34%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 131,445K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,126K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,050K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,407K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,191K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 29.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 764.63% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.