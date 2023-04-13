Evercore ISI Group Maintains Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $61.03. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from its latest reported closing price of $53.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $1,198MM, an increase of 266.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 51.06% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 51K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 49.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.15%, a decrease of 42.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 26,408K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

See all Palomar Holdings, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.