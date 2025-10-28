Evercore ISI Group Maintains Nordic American Tankers (NAT) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers is $3.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.57% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tankers is 421MM, an increase of 39.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.02%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 102,789K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,046K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,188K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 4.99% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,755K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 36.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,429K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares , representing an increase of 37.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 43.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,203K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 3,124K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 1.54% over the last quarter.

