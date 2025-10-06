Evercore ISI Group Maintains Murphy Oil (MUR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.70% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $27.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is 3,021MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.16%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 166,608K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,700K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,309K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,767K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 26.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,369K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 26.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,322K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.