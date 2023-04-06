Evercore ISI Group Maintains Morgan Stanley (MS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $101.63. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of $83.82.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

Morgan Stanley Declares $0.78 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $83.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MDDAX - MassMutual Select Diversified Value Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Cipher Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 2,754.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Forsta Ap-fonden holds 332K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Pathway Financial Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 2.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 1,629,339K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

