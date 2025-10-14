Evercore ISI Group Maintains Moody's (MCO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moody's is $550.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $479.75 to a high of $626.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $481.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is 6,688MM, a decrease of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.45%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 179,701K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 13,247K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,163K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 7.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,918K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,392K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,889K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 2.33% over the last quarter.

