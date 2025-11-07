Evercore ISI Group Maintains Monster Beverage (MNST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Monster Beverage (NasdaqGS:MNST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.71% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $69.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.71% from its latest reported closing price of $69.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 8,483MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.25%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 765,091K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 34,821K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,934K shares , representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 26,450K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,065K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 48.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,976K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,514K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,122K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,042K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,931K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,456K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 2.58% over the last quarter.

