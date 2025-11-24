Evercore ISI Group Maintains Mobileye Global (MBLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Mobileye Global (NasdaqGS:MBLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.58% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mobileye Global is $19.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $32.66. The average price target represents an increase of 76.58% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mobileye Global is 3,408MM, an increase of 75.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobileye Global. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBLY is 0.32%, an increase of 66.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 85.74% to 215,950K shares. The put/call ratio of MBLY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Intel holds 50,000K shares representing 23.15% ownership of the company.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 12,096K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,467K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,809K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,537K shares , representing a decrease of 25.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 37.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,316K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 39.21% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,228K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

