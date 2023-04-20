Evercore ISI Group Maintains Michael Baker (BKR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Michael Baker (NYSE:BKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michael Baker is $37.55. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from its latest reported closing price of $30.56.

The projected annual revenue for Michael Baker is $24,562MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.68.

Michael Baker Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $30.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 61.97% over the last quarter.

Clarius Group holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 123,438.29% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 795K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 83.66% over the last quarter.

Moran Wealth Management holds 583K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michael Baker. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.37%, an increase of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 1,235,772K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baker Hughes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

