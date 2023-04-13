Evercore ISI Group Maintains Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $188.77. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of $170.08.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $22,246MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares $0.59 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $170.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lantz Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,192K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,208K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 0.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.48%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 522,595K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Background Information

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

