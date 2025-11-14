Evercore ISI Group Maintains JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for JBG SMITH Properties is $19.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $17.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JBG SMITH Properties is 585MM, an increase of 16.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBGS is 0.07%, an increase of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.41% to 71,407K shares. The put/call ratio of JBGS is 22.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,350K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing a decrease of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 3,229K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 21.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,050K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 51.91% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,878K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 47.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,467K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.