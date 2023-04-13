Evercore ISI Group Maintains Janus Henderson Group (JHG) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is $26.19. The forecasts range from a low of $20.70 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $26.16.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is $1,969MM, a decrease of 10.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.98.

Janus Henderson Group Declares $0.39 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $26.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.63%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMJIX - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Institutional Class holds 211K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 53.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 102.99% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Financials holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 4.76% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 29.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 11.15% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 134.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 57.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.13%, a decrease of 36.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 161,479K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

