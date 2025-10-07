Evercore ISI Group Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NasdaqGS:ISRG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.57% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $597.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $444.40 to a high of $719.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.57% from its latest reported closing price of $440.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 8,623MM, a decrease of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.59%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 353,651K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,415K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,783K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,525K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,267K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 0.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,174K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,910K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,189K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,676K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,573K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 12.02% over the last quarter.

