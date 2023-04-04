Evercore ISI Group Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) In-Line Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.94. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $253.53.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,875K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,527K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,745K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,629K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,331K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 34.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,169K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,597K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 77.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 158 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 343,636K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

