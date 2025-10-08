Evercore ISI Group Maintains Hinge Health (HNGE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hinge Health is $64.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of $53.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,030K shares representing 40.52% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 4,702K shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,363K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 1,250K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 946K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

