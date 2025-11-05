Evercore ISI Group Maintains Henry Schein (HSIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Henry Schein (NasdaqGS:HSIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.57% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $74.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.57% from its latest reported closing price of $71.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,497MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.27%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 156,023K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 15,652K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,017K shares , representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,462K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,407K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,253K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 6.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,559K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,547K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 11.93% over the last quarter.

