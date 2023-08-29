Evercore ISI Group Maintains Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is 17.53. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.89% from its latest reported closing price of 11.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is 1,972MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAIN is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 95,466K shares. The put/call ratio of HAIN is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,292K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,537K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 32.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,271K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,504K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 31.89% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 3,669K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares, representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,354K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,799K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.