Evercore ISI Group Maintains Gulfport Energy (GPOR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $228.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of $206.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,840MM, an increase of 49.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.31%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 23,553K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 1,997K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing a decrease of 34.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 783K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing a decrease of 40.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 26.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 658K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 45.20% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 588K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 51.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 6.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

