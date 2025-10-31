Evercore ISI Group Maintains GoDaddy (GDDY) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GoDaddy is $190.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of $133.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GoDaddy is 4,960MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoDaddy. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.27%, an increase of 17.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 159,738K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,578K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 8.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,046K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,779K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,671K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,604K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares , representing a decrease of 38.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 34.84% over the last quarter.

