Evercore ISI Group Maintains Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group is $10.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group is 2,903MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.63%, an increase of 55.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.87% to 289,664K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Express holds 157,786K shares representing 30.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 21,454K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company.

Ares Management holds 13,886K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Advisors holds 7,187K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

