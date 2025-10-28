Evercore ISI Group Maintains Frontline (FRO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.37% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Frontline is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.37% from its latest reported closing price of $24.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontline is 1,231MM, a decrease of 32.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.19%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.32% to 61,451K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 12,628K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,143K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing an increase of 59.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 131.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 3.03% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,779K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 61.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 169.69% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,733K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 74.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 39.75% over the last quarter.

