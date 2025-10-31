Evercore ISI Group Maintains Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Innovations is $65.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.18% from its latest reported closing price of $50.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortune Brands Innovations is 5,569MM, an increase of 24.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Innovations. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIN is 0.15%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 139,086K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 7,582K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,656K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 6.74% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 5,498K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,194K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,459K shares , representing a decrease of 62.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 49.57% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,118K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 33.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,917K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIN by 22.91% over the last quarter.

