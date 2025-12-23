Evercore ISI Group Maintains Five Below (FIVE) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Five Below (NasdaqGS:FIVE) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.39% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $191.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.72 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.39% from its latest reported closing price of $186.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 4,866MM, an increase of 9.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56, a decrease of 2.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.25%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 65,304K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,076K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing a decrease of 38.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 50.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,873K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 34.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,793K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 65.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 58.50% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,714K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 79.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.