Evercore ISI Group Maintains Five Below (FIVE) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Five Below (NasdaqGS:FIVE) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $164.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of $148.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 4,866MM, an increase of 14.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56, a decrease of 2.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.23%, an increase of 32.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 66,669K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,884K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 87.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 999.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,793K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 65.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 58.50% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,638K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 71.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares , representing a decrease of 39.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.