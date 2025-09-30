Evercore ISI Group Maintains Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (FITBP) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FITBP) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $27.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.85 to a high of $30.56. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of $24.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 9,908MM, an increase of 23.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITBP is 0.47%, an increase of 11.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 2,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBP by 6.65% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBP by 10.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITBP by 0.97% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 211K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBP by 9.14% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBP by 10.26% over the last quarter.

