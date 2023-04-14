Evercore ISI Group Maintains Federated Hermes (FHI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.93% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federated Hermes is $42.23. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.93% from its latest reported closing price of $43.06.

The projected annual revenue for Federated Hermes is $1,598MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.23.

Federated Hermes Declares $0.27 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $43.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 8.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Mid Cap Core Equity Fund Series I holds 51K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 35K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 273.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 74.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHI by 322.76% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federated Hermes. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHI is 0.26%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 81,546K shares. The put/call ratio of FHI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Federated Hermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by its conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, its investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world- class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

