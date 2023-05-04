Evercore ISI Group Maintains Etsy (ETSY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Etsy is 137.21. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.64% from its latest reported closing price of 98.96.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 2,783MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.30%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 144,736K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,707K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,631K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,346K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,651K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,215K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,971K shares, representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,817K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,352K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

