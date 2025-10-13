Evercore ISI Group Maintains Essex Property Trust (ESS) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is $300.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $333.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of $255.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,765MM, a decrease of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.34%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 76,007K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,567K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing an increase of 23.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,321K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares , representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 2.79% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,391K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 8.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,072K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 15.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.