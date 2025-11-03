Evercore ISI Group Maintains Equity Residential (EQR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $74.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $84.52. The average price target represents an increase of 26.79% from its latest reported closing price of $59.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,047MM, a decrease of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.35%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 399,365K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 34,845K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,795K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,702K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,810K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 11.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,611K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 14.21% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,431K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,522K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 8.60% over the last quarter.

