Evercore ISI Group Maintains Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is 293.79. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.41% from its latest reported closing price of 163.75.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 3,242MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.48%, a decrease of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 113,839K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,132K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,040K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,164K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 11.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,142K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,846K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,633K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

