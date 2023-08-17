Evercore ISI Group Maintains Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (ESRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Empire State Realty Trust Inc - (NYSE:ESRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc - is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.02% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33.

The projected annual revenue for Empire State Realty Trust Inc - is 740MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESRT is 0.08%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 153,448K shares. The put/call ratio of ESRT is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,513K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,340K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 82.70% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 10,306K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 8.16% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 8,264K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 6,118K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,269K shares, representing a decrease of 35.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 38.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,996K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Empire State Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings.

