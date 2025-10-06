Evercore ISI Group Maintains EastGroup Properties (EGP) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.18% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EastGroup Properties is $192.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from its latest reported closing price of $171.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EastGroup Properties is 643MM, a decrease of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in EastGroup Properties. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.35%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 65,362K shares. The put/call ratio of EGP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 2,645K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,943K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 3.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,708K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,694K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,598K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 5.72% over the last quarter.

