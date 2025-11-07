Evercore ISI Group Maintains Doximity (DOCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $72.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of $62.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 777MM, an increase of 25.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.23%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 152,026K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,219K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares , representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,188K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,002K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 1.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,348K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,280K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 67.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 192.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,978K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.