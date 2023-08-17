Evercore ISI Group Maintains Douglas Emmett (DEI) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is 13.82. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of 12.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,048MM, an increase of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

Douglas Emmett Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $12.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 7.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 210,127K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 4.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,923K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 1.57% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,727K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,840K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,296K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,254K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 86.18% over the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.