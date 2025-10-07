Evercore ISI Group Maintains Dollar Tree (DLTR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Dollar Tree (NasdaqGS:DLTR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.84% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is $115.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.84% from its latest reported closing price of $85.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 31,728MM, an increase of 71.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88, a decrease of 0.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTR is 0.28%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 244,369K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTR is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 10,826K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,532K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 10.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,046K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,995K shares , representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,428K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.