Evercore ISI Group Maintains Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (DELL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Dell Technologies Inc - Class C (NYSE:DELL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 48.82. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from its latest reported closing price of 47.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies Inc - Class C is 93,264MM, a decrease of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

Dell Technologies Inc - Class C Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 received the payment on May 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $47.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.86%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 8.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=207).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies Inc - Class C. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.16%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 213,297K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,473K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,218K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,982K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,494K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,977K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,193K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Dell Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.