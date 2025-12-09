Evercore ISI Group Maintains Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is $224.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.81 to a high of $271.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.96% from its latest reported closing price of $179.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 11,799MM, a decrease of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.59, an increase of 5.04% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.18%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 136,780K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,839K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,603K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 16.59% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,881K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,490K shares , representing a decrease of 61.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 43.03% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,361K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,464K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 84.17% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,122K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 18.45% over the last quarter.

