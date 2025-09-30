Evercore ISI Group Maintains Cullen (CFR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Cullen (NYSE:CFR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $140.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of $126.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is 2,349MM, an increase of 12.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.22%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 66,615K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,599K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,663K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 1.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,094K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,734K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 1,577K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

