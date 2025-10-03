Evercore ISI Group Maintains CubeSmart (CUBE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is $46.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $40.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,177MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.32%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 263,105K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 10,777K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,370K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 6.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,988K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,664K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 12.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,425K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,281K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 9.66% over the last quarter.

