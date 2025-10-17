Evercore ISI Group Maintains CSX (CSX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of CSX (NasdaqGS:CSX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CSX is $38.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of $36.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is 15,393MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.29%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,646,817K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,381K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 56,476K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,299K shares , representing a decrease of 35.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,320K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,583K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,279K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,887K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 38,760K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,020K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.