Evercore ISI Group Maintains Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of 25.07.

The projected annual revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 627MM, a decrease of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFC is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 130,338K shares. The put/call ratio of OFC is 2.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,171K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 59.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,939K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,848K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares, representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,362K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,486K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

