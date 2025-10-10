Evercore ISI Group Maintains Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (CRBD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:CRBD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.31% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security is $31.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.18 to a high of $36.43. The average price target represents an increase of 28.31% from its latest reported closing price of $24.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBD is 0.44%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.80% to 9,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 2,399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares , representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBD by 19.68% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBD by 12.78% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBD by 5.77% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBD by 2.79% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBD by 14.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.